Is golf expanding too fast with the challenge of overlapping tours and balancing audiences?

Golf fans are key to the sport. - AFP File

As professional golf continues its rapid global expansion, a crucial question emerges: is there too much of it? With overlapping tours, an overcrowded calendar, and a constant stream of events vying for attention, keeping up has become a challenge for both fans and the media alike.

Sponsors play a vital role in sustaining professional golf, providing the financial backing necessary for tournaments to thrive. They also engage audiences through programs, hospitality, and media exposure.

But as the sport diversifies its platforms—spanning TV, social media, websites, and traditional print—the messaging risks becoming fragmented, potentially diluting the very impact sponsors rely on to connect with their audiences.

Golf offers sponsors a unique opportunity: association with a credible, clean sport where honesty is at its core. However, while innovative channels are working to attract younger audiences, traditional golf fans—whose loyalty has sustained the sport for decades—may feel sidelined.

Alarmingly, the average age of a PGA Tour TV viewer is 64. Shouldn’t this loyal audience be nurtured alongside efforts to attract new fans?

Fan focus

To re-engage and energize fans, professional golf tours might consider addressing some simple but vital questions:

•What tournaments are happening this week and where?

•Who is playing?

•Where can I find comprehensive information—venues, tee times, purses, live scoring, results, and rankings?