IPL media rights: Disney Star wins TV, Viacom18 gets digital: Reports

It is for 370 matches in total with 74 each over five seasons

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 6:09 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 6:57 PM

The television and digital broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League have been sold to Disney Star and Viacom18 respectively, according to media reports.

Indian media outlet Economic Times reported that Disney Star had won the TV rights, while Viacom18 bagged the digital rights. It added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will make an official announcement after the auction is completed for all four packages — A, B, C and D.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the winning bid for Package A (TV rights for the Indian subcontinent) is $7.36 million per match and the winning bid for Package B (Digital rights for the Indian subcontinent is said to be $6.41 million per match.

Going by the figures, the TV rights package would be worth $2.72 billion and the digital rights would be worth $2.37 billion, over the next five-year cycle from 2023 to 2027, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The e-auction spills into the third day on Tuesday with bidding continuing for Package C, which will be followed by Package D.