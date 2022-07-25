IPL experience helped me rescue India from a tough situation: Patel

India's Axar Patel hits a boundary during the second ODI against the West Indies. — AFP

By PTI Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 11:35 PM

India all-rounder Axar Patel said it was very special to get his maiden fifty in One-Day Internationals, especially in a series-winning cause and added that experiences in the IPL helped him rescue India from a precarious position.

Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64 to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were tottering at 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel rescued India with his six-hitting prowess, taking the visitors home with two balls to spare.

Needing six runs off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over his head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33).

This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) took the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

“It’s very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done because of our IPL experience," Patel, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said.

“This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here.”

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was lavish in his praise for the all-rounder.

“The way Axar played was amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in the IPL.”

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said his side lost the game “in the last six overs.”

“Axar played well and we didn’t hold our nerves. We could not keep things down in the last five overs. We felt that it got easier to hit spinners. One wicket would have opened up things but Axar played brilliantly,” he said.

Opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.