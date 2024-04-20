IPL 2024: Punjab Kings look to end Mullanpur leg with win over Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharmaplayed a huge innings against Mumbai Indians. - AFP

When Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans meet in Mullanpur on Sunday, both sides will have a lot on their minds as they speculate on what has gone wrong this season.

Gujarat lies in eight-place with three wins while Punjab is a rung lower with two wins. Both teams have played seven matches so far.

Punjab Kings will enjoy the home advantage as the encounter takes place at MYS International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

“We have had a difficult start to the season. However, our position on the table doesn't entirely reflect the performances on the field, which have often been commendable despite the outcomes,” the Punjab Kings said on their official website.

“In our recent clash against the Mumbai Indians, we witnessed a thrilling encounter that ultimately ended in a loss.”

Opting to bowl first, Punjab's bowlers faced a tough task as Mumbai Indians amassed a challenging total of 192 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav led the charge for the former five-time champions with a solid knock of 78 runs.

Harshal Patel produced an impressive spell, which included three for just 31 runs while skipper Sam Curran weighed in with two wickets.

In the chase, the Kings were off to a dreadful start losing four of their top-order batsmen for just 14 runs.

At this Shashank Singh batted with courage and his hard-hitting knock of 41 runs off just 25 balls gave the side some hope before

Ashutosh Sharma delivered a masterclass to haul them close to the victory target. But it was not to be for Punjab as they lost by nine runs.

“Looking ahead to our encounter with the Gujarat Titans, we are cognizant of the challenges posed by them,” the website said. “While the Gujarat Titans have had an inconsistent campaign so far, with three wins from seven matches, they remain a formidable side capable of turning the tide with their talent and experience.

“Our upcoming clash against Gujarat promises to be another enthralling encounter in the IPL 2024, with both teams eager to assert their dominance and climb up the points table.

“With the stage set for an intense battle between bat and ball, cricket fans can expect a spectacle filled with drama, excitement, and memorable moments.”

At A Glance

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh (MYS) International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali,

Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: 6:00 pm (UAE)

Squads (from)

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson. Players injured/withdrawn: Mohammed Shami, Robin Minz.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.