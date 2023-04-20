IPL 2023: Virat Kohli completes 600 fours in the tournament

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours

By ANI Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 6:03 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 6:05 PM

Star batter Virat Kohli already has a slew of records whether in IPL or international cricket, and on Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter added another one to his illustrious career.

He achieved the feat of 600 fours during the match against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. The former RCB skipper now has 603 fours to his name in 229 matches after hammering five boundaries during his 59-run knock against PBKS and is third in the list of four-hitters in the IPL.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holds the top spot with 730 fours in 210 matches, followed by Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (608 fours in 167 games). Rohit Sharma holds the number four position in this list with 535 fours in 227 IPL innings.

