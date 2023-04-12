IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beats Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot. — PTI

By KT & ANI Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 10:01 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a last-ball win over Chennai Super Kings in the 17th match of the IPL in Chennai on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs.

Devon Conway top scored for Chennai with 50, while Dhoni and Jadeja were not out 32 and 25 respectively.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to 175-8 after leaking runs in the first 10 overs of the game.

Opener Jos Buttler top scored with 52 from 36 balls that had three sixes and a boundary.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 38, while Ravichandran Ashwin made 30. Shimron Hetmyer scored 30 not out.

Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh took two wickets each.

ALSO READ: