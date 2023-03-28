IPL 2023: Australia's Steve Smith to debut as commentator

The world No.1 added that the injury would also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April
Australia's Steve Smith will debut as a commentator at the upcoming Indian Premier League, the tournament's broadcaster said Tuesday, ending the mystery about his return to the event.
The 16th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 extravaganza begins Friday in Ahmedabad, with 10 teams and a host of global stars in attendance for the eight-week tournament.
"Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports' already impressive roster of panelists," the broadcaster said in a statement.
Smith, 33, announced his return to the tournament on Twitter on Monday, saying in a teaser video: "Namaste, India. I've got some exciting news for you: I'm joining IPL 2023."
That post sparked speculation he might return to the tournament as a player.
The video drew considerable mirth on social media for Smith's robot-like performance in the 15-second clip, during which he didn't blink.
"DON'T blink if you're being held at gunpoint," one Twitter user quipped.
Another fan advised Smith, who recently led Australia in two Tests and three one-day internationals in India, to use his bat and not the microphone on his Indian return.
Smith last played for the Delhi Capitals in the lucrative IPL in 2021 before he went unsold in the auction for the following season.
The star batsman kept himself out of this season's mini-auction in December but can be picked up as an injury replacement by any team.
ALSO READ:
The world No.1 added that the injury would also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April
The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014 but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia
Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, will now seek to defend his belts against Britain's Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger
Those who want to buy United have to declare their offer to Raine, the merchant bank brought in to assist the club, by 2100 GMT (1 am UAE Time, Thursday) on Wednesday
The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium