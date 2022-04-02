IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians go up against red-hot Royals

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022

Five-times champions Mumbai Indians, humbled by Delhi Capitals in their opening match, will take the field against Rajasthan Royals with some trepidation. The Royals, who have rarely lived up to promise in the past few seasons, put up such a sterling all-round show against Sunrisers Hyderabad as to leave fans and critics drooling.

Some likened the approach and skills of the Royals to their first season in the IPL when they had gone to win the title against heavy odds under the inspiring leadership of the late Shane Warne.

It is premature and even presumptuous to think the current team will emulate the one under Warne in 2008, but the opening match did throw up some exciting similarities. There was the same intrepid approach, accompanied with flair energy. The players showed self-belf, chutzpah and uninhibitedness, which was not only delightful to watch but can throw even strong opponents off balance in the match.

True, SRH were totally off-colour and hardly looked competitive, barring the few overs of raw pace from Umran Malik. But a big reason for how inadequate SRH looked was because of how well Rajasthan played — starting strongly, taking control of the match early, giving no scope to SRH for a comeback, and finally winning with a wide margin.

That self-confidence is an important ingredient to succeed in sport is a truism, and when this is supported by high quality talent, the team acquires even more heft. Talented and in-form of players, the team acquires even greater heft.

In the first match, the Royals showcased all these attributes splendidly. Youngsters and seasoned players alike, made important contributions in the victory, enhancing the belief that this was a well-rounded, skilful team that will test the best. Mumbai can ill-afford to take the Royals lightly.

A cursory glance at the team highlights what MI have to confront.

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal are star batters in the top order, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult are stellar names in the bowling, but what’s important is that they all looked in excellent form.

Rajasthan’s commanding performance against SRH was in contrast to Mumbai’s lukewarm effort against Delhi. Only Ishan Kishan impressed from the Mumbai top order, and in the bowling, the former champions sorely missed Trent Boult, who incidentally is in the opposing camp in this match. That apart, Jasprit Bumrah getting clobbered by Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav in the first match was a psychological dampener that MI will have to overcome too.

For MI to start looking like a champion side, it is imperative that Suryakumar Yadav returns from injury to beef up the top order, but Mumbai need substantial contributions from a handful of players, not just one or two, to make an impact. For MI to look like a champion side, stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have to start firing as soon as possible.

This match should give an idea of where the five-times champions are headed this year.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator