IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians go up against red-hot Royals

The challenge for KKR on Friday evening will be totally different, and far stiffer than when they played RCB
Sports1 day ago
Five-times champions Mumbai Indians, humbled by Delhi Capitals in their opening match, will take the field against Rajasthan Royals with some trepidation. The Royals, who have rarely lived up to promise in the past few seasons, put up such a sterling all-round show against Sunrisers Hyderabad as to leave fans and critics drooling.
Some likened the approach and skills of the Royals to their first season in the IPL when they had gone to win the title against heavy odds under the inspiring leadership of the late Shane Warne.
It is premature and even presumptuous to think the current team will emulate the one under Warne in 2008, but the opening match did throw up some exciting similarities. There was the same intrepid approach, accompanied with flair energy. The players showed self-belf, chutzpah and uninhibitedness, which was not only delightful to watch but can throw even strong opponents off balance in the match.
True, SRH were totally off-colour and hardly looked competitive, barring the few overs of raw pace from Umran Malik. But a big reason for how inadequate SRH looked was because of how well Rajasthan played — starting strongly, taking control of the match early, giving no scope to SRH for a comeback, and finally winning with a wide margin.
That self-confidence is an important ingredient to succeed in sport is a truism, and when this is supported by high quality talent, the team acquires even more heft. Talented and in-form of players, the team acquires even greater heft.
In the first match, the Royals showcased all these attributes splendidly. Youngsters and seasoned players alike, made important contributions in the victory, enhancing the belief that this was a well-rounded, skilful team that will test the best. Mumbai can ill-afford to take the Royals lightly.
A cursory glance at the team highlights what MI have to confront.
Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal are star batters in the top order, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult are stellar names in the bowling, but what’s important is that they all looked in excellent form.
Rajasthan’s commanding performance against SRH was in contrast to Mumbai’s lukewarm effort against Delhi. Only Ishan Kishan impressed from the Mumbai top order, and in the bowling, the former champions sorely missed Trent Boult, who incidentally is in the opposing camp in this match. That apart, Jasprit Bumrah getting clobbered by Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav in the first match was a psychological dampener that MI will have to overcome too.
For MI to start looking like a champion side, it is imperative that Suryakumar Yadav returns from injury to beef up the top order, but Mumbai need substantial contributions from a handful of players, not just one or two, to make an impact. For MI to look like a champion side, stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have to start firing as soon as possible.
This match should give an idea of where the five-times champions are headed this year.
Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator
The challenge for KKR on Friday evening will be totally different, and far stiffer than when they played RCB
Sports1 day ago
It was the first victory for KL Rahul-led Lucknow who lost their opening match to Gujarat Titans
Sports1 day ago
The 32-year-old professional racer and successful businessman aims to inspire more people to the sport with his performances in WRC 2
Sports1 day ago
Launching on Friday and running until September 21, Dubai Sports World hosts eight popular sports, including football, basketball, cricket, padel and more — all under one roof
Sports1 day ago
The Swiss-Italian was the secretary general of European governing body Uefa before becoming Fifa president in 2016
Sports1 day ago
A crowd of 91,553 packed the Camp Nou, Barca's fortress, and surpassed the 90,185 that watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Sports2 days ago
Much as good captaincy means when to bring on a particular bowler, in some situations, it also entails not continuing with a bowler even if he has bowled well till then
Sports2 days ago
The Sri Lankan's inspired spell of leg-spin helped bowl out Kolkata for 128, a total Bangalore overhauled with four balls to spare after some late drama
Sports2 days ago