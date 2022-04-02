IPL 2022: Gujarat against Delhi should be a cracker

The challenge for KKR on Friday evening will be totally different, and far stiffer than when they played RCB
A thrilling contest is on the cards if Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals live up to the form shown in their first match. Both showed gumption under pressure when all looked lost, to chase down stiff targets and turn the tables on more fancied opponents. Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav did the star turn for DC against MI, taming even the formidable Jasprit Bumrah, to leave skipper Rohit Sharma wringing his hands in depair. In a smililarly tight situation against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat found saviours in David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, who dashed Lucknow’s hopes with a rousing late-order partnership.
The success of these players not only showed the importance of having all-rounders coming in at numbers 7, 8 or 9, but also how well these two franchises picked players in the mega auction. All teams were seeking high-impact players, but not all succeeded in this quest.
While Axar is now an established India player, Lalit Yadav’s credentials are not as impressive. But he showed against Mumbai that he has the ability to change a match within a few deliveries. The talent scouts of DC had obviously done their job well.
Where Gujarat is concerned, many believed that the franchise had erred in picking Miller who was considered a spent force, having spent many years on the IPL circuit without helping a team win the title. Tewatia too was thought a tad too mercurial. But these players were of high value in the first match.
As always, the crux issue is of sustenance and consistency. Coaches and data analysts attached to all teams are working overtime to find out strengths and weaknesses of all players in the IPL. It is reasonable to say that only those players who keep performing can be considered value for money for their franchises.
On paper, both teams look loaded with talent. DC look a little stronger in the batting, but that presupposes Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant making major contributions. In bowling, however, Gujarat seem to have a more rounded attack with Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan in the attack, to give an edge in both pace and spin. Hardik Pandya showing fitness and willingness to bowl is a major boost for the team.
Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator
