IPL 2021: Gavaskar compares Kohli's last match as captain to Bradman's farewell

Virat Kohli announced long ago he was stepping down as Bangalore skipper after this season. — BCCI

Dubai - Since taking over as RCB’s captain in 2013, Kohli led the team to the playoffs four times, including the last two seasons, and the final in 2016

By PTI Published: Tue 12 Oct 2021, 11:22 PM

Virat Kohli has given Royal Challengers Bangalore the kind of profile that very few cricketers can give even though he couldn’t end his leadership stint on a high, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli’s dream of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by four wickets in the eliminator on Monday.

Gavaskar said not all scripts are written in the manner players want them to.

“He has given RCB that kind of profile, that brand recognition that very (few) cricketers have given to their franchise,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The former India captain compared Kohli’s last match as RCB skipper to Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar farewells.

“Everybody wants to finish on a high. But these things never always happen according to your or fans’ wishes. Look at what happened to Sir Don Bradman. Just four runs were needed in his last innings (to end his Test career with a batting average of 100) and he got out for a zero,” he said. “Sachin Tendulkar would have wanted to finish with a hundred, he got 79 (Tendulkar scored 74) in Mumbai, his 200th Test match,” Gavaskar added.

Since taking over as RCB’s captain in 2013, Kohli led the team to the playoffs four times, including the last two seasons, and the final in 2016.

Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, winning 66 and losing 70. — PTI