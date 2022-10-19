International Ski Championship in Dubai receives tremendous response

The Netherlands will progress to the Super 12 if the UAE upset Sri Lanka on Tuesday
More than 30 competitors from 12 countries are competing in the FIS International Ski Championship which began at Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates from Monday.
It is the second year in a row that the UAE is playing host to the championship, which is organised by the Emirates Winter Sports Federation in cooperation with the UAE Paralympic Committee, Dubai Sports Council, and Ski Dubai.
The Slalom, Freestyle and Paralympic skiing are the disciplines that are being held as part of the Championship.
Running simultaneously is the National Ski Championships and the international test for skiers’ classification in the Winter Paralympic sports.
"We also have people of determination competing, and from whom we learn the true meaning of "will, challenge and victory" through the Paralympic Championship accompanying the International Ski Championship," Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the Emirates Winter Sports Federation, said.
Mohammed Fadel Al Hamli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee, expressed his happiness for the continuous cooperation with the Emirates Winter Sports Federation to hold the international championship at Ski Dubai by integrating People of Determination in all sports activities of all kinds.
