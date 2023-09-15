Injury scare for 'mystery spinner' Theekshana ahead of Sunday's Asia Cup final

The bowler was carried off the field with the help of teammates during the match against Pakistan on Thursday will undergo scans on Friday to assess his condition

Maheesh Theekshana (C) strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday. - AFP

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's participation in the Asia Cup final against India on Sunday has been thrown into jeopardy due to a hamstring strain, the extent of which was expected to be known later on Friday.

The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

"Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday.

Theekshana went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling. He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over.

Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

Theekshana will undoubtedly be a key member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit. Teams have to submit their final teams for the tournament by September 28.