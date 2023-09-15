Injury scare for 'mystery spinner' Theekshana ahead of Sunday's Asia Cup final

Dubai’s Chiara Noja among strong field of professional women golfers taking part in the Ladies European Tour (LET) showpiece
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's participation in the Asia Cup final against India on Sunday has been thrown into jeopardy due to a hamstring strain, the extent of which was expected to be known later on Friday.
The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.
"Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday.
Theekshana went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling. He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over.
Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.
ALSO READ
Theekshana will undoubtedly be a key member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit. Teams have to submit their final teams for the tournament by September 28.
Dubai’s Chiara Noja among strong field of professional women golfers taking part in the Ladies European Tour (LET) showpiece
Paul Siffre and Mike Robson finish second and third in first Qualifying Round of The H-Cup Series 2023-2024
Gauff became the first teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999
The touring side moved 2-0 up in the five-match series as the teams prepare for next month's World Cup in India
Samarawickrama smashes career-best 93 to set up the home side's 21-run victory
With 27 players within six shots of the leader a photo finish looks on the cards in the DP World Tour event
Flyhalf celebrates becoming his country's oldest player as Italy start campaign with bonus-point win
Vaishnave Mahesh and Kavisha Kumari N Egodage bowl UAE to victory at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur