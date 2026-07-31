Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell Fifa stake
European soccer's governing body, which accused Fifa of putting the sport's "soul" up for sale, voted to boycott all Fifa tournaments, along with its 55 member nations
- PUBLISHED: Fri 31 Jul 2026, 2:26 PM
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"Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally," Cordeiro said in a statement. "It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."