Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell Fifa stake

European soccer's governing body, which accused Fifa of putting the sport's "soul" up for sale, voted to boycott all Fifa tournaments, along with its 55 member nations

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 31 Jul 2026, 2:26 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally," Cordeiro said in a statement. "It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Worker killed in Iranian attack on Chinese company building in Kuwait

2

UAE petrol and diesel prices for August 2026 announced

3

UAE to witness rains until August 3 despite high summer temperatures

4

US CENTCOM says disabled 2, boarded 2 commercial vessels as part of blockade

5

Petrol prices in UAE could decline for second month as oil market remains volatile