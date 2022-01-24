India's Tokyo Games heroes come together to recite national anthem

India's Neeraj Chopra won gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (AFP)

Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu join hands with Paralympian champions in an unique concept

India’s champion athletes who stole the show for the country at the Tokyo Games 2020 have come together on one platform once again. Only this time it is in a different avatar to recite India’s national anthem.

This has been made possible thanks to former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder Director at the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), the country’s leading sports management college, along with his team through a concept called The Sports Heroes, which celebrates India’s sporting heroes.

Featuring in the video which has been released on Monday are 18 of India’s medallists at the Tokyo Games both Olympics and Paralympics.

"Jana Gana Mana" was formally adopted as the national anthem of India on January 24, 1950. Keeping in mind the importance of this day, the video will hence be unveiled on January 24, 2022," Kulkarni said about the concept.

“Keeping in mind the stupendous success achieved by Indian sportspersons at last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and this year's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, IISM has directed and produced the National Anthem which has brought all these athletes together for the first time. The objective this time as well remains the same: To inspire both the people of India and fellow sportspersons to take up sports and dedicatedly desire to achieve success in this field,” Kulkarni added.

This is a sequel to a similar effort in 2016 when IISM conceived, conceptualised and produced the national anthem featuring various Indian sports icons including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza, Dhanraj Pillai, Mahesh Bhupathi, Gagan Narang and Bhaichung Bhutia.