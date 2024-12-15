India's star shuttler PV Sindhu to tie the knot with Venkata Datta on December 22

PV Sindhu with her fiance Venkata Datta. — ANI

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday shared an adorable picture with her fiance Venkata Datta.

In the image, the couple can be seen feeding each other cake. The heartwarming image had 'Miss to Mrs' caption on the board in the background.

"When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself - Kahlil Gibran2024," she captioned the post.

As soon as Sindhu dropped the image, fans and members of the showbiz congratulated the couple.

"Congratulations you two," Neha Dhupia commented.

"Lovely," a fan wrote.

Reportedly, the picture is from Sindhu and Venkata's engagement bash. They are all set to tie the knot on December 22.

Recently, the badminton player met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend him her wedding invitation.

"Always so special to spend time with you, sir. We are deeply grateful for your love, affection and guidance, sir. It is truly amazing how you can discuss badminton with me and data with Datta so effortlessly," she wrote on Instagram.