India's Srikanth Kidambi loses final in BWF World Championships

The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver succeeds Jean Todt and becomes the first non-European president of motorsport’s world governing body
Sports2 days ago
Shuttler Srikanth Kidambi on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.
Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20. The final lasted 43 minutes.
This is the first time that a men’s player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.
The 12th-seeded Indian came out all with guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15.
Kidambi was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.
Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.
On Saturday, Srikanth had created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men’s singles category of the world championships.
In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17.
