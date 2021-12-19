India's Srikanth Kidambi loses final in BWF World Championships

(From left) Silver medallist Srikanth Kidambi of India, gold medallist Loh Kean of Singapore, bronze medallists Anders Antonsen of Denmark and Lakshya Sen of India pose on the podium. (AFP)

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20

By ANI Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 7:14 PM

Shuttler Srikanth Kidambi on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20. The final lasted 43 minutes.

This is the first time that a men’s player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew celebrates after beating India's Srikanth Kidambi in the final. (AFP)

The 12th-seeded Indian came out all with guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15.

Kidambi was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.

Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.

On Saturday, Srikanth had created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men’s singles category of the world championships.

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17.