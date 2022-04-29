India's PV Sindhu enters Badminton Asia Championships semifinals

Sindhu set up a semifinal clash with top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan

India's PV Sindhu celebrates her victory. (AP)

By AFP Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 3:52 PM

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu set up a semifinal clash with top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan with a thrilling 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 win over China’s fifth seed He Bingjiao in the quarterfinal of the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila on Friday.

The dramatic quarterfinal battle between Sindhu and He lasted 76 minutes.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi overcame a slow start to defeat Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Sixth-seeded Pornpawee romped to the first game 21-9 but the title-holder recovered to win the next two 21-15, 21-17 and wrap up the quarterfinal in 55 minutes in Manila.

Sindhu, the 2019 world champion, has the edge going into their tasty clash on Saturday having beaten the current world champion in 13 of their 21 previous meetings.

There was better luck for He’s compatriot Wang Zhiyi after she defeated Taiwan’s Wen Chi-hsu to book her spot in the other semifinal in the Philippine capital.

In a quarterfinal between two unseeded players, world-ranked 16 Wang was a convincing 21-19, 21-9 winner in 34 minutes.

Wang will play either South Korea’s second seed An Se-young or eighth seed Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.