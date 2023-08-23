India's Praggnanandhaa keeps the dream alive against Carlsen

The FIDE World Cup winner will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's GM Magnus Carlsen during the second match of the Chess World Cup final. — PTI

By PTI Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 9:06 PM

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Baku on Wednesday.

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa.

The Indian teenager did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

ALSO READ: