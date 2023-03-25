India's Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion after beating Mongolia's Altansetseg at boxing championship

She wins gold in the 48 kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships

By PTI Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 6:26 PM

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian to win a gold medal at Women's World Boxing. Before her Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC, and Nikhat Zareen have won golds in the tournament.

Nitu became the sixth Indian female Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.