India's Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion after beating Mongolia's Altansetseg at boxing championship

Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament in New Delhi on Saturday.
The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.
Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.
With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian to win a gold medal at Women's World Boxing. Before her Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC, and Nikhat Zareen have won golds in the tournament.
Nitu became the sixth Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship.
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets