Indian triple jumper Thirumaran clinches silver at World U20 Athletics Championship

The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia’s Viktor Morozov

Indian triple jumper Selva P Thirumaran. — Agencies

By PTI Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 12:28 AM

Indian triple jumper Selva P Thirumaran improved his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World U20 Athletics Championship in Cali, Colombia.

The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia’s Viktor Morozov.

The gold went to Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert, who broke the Championship Record with his 17.27m effort.

Thirumaran’s silver-winning jump came in his second attempt.

The Indian women’s team qualified for the 4x400m relay finals.

The quartet of Summy, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and Rupal clocked 3:34.18 to finish second in heat 3 and fourth fastest overall.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a gold in the championships in 2016 in Poland.

Indian athletes have picked up three medals at the tournament, which was earlier known as World Junior Championships, so far, including two silver and a bronze.

In the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, India had won three medals — 2 silver, 1 bronze.