Indian stars PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal ready for Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai

The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu. — PTI

by KT Team Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:22 PM

Asia's top badminton stars, including Indian icons PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, are ready to vie for glory at the KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championships.

After the successful first edition in February this year of the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the individual event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai.

Almost 300 badminton players from 28 participating nations are getting ready to compete in the prestigious event.

The championships will feature five events — men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

There will be a main draw and qualifying draw in each of these categories. This tournament is graded based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

The continental championships will be contested by top teams like China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

"Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the world, and we could feel the impact it had created in this region when we hosted the event last time in February," said Moosa Nashid, Secretary General of Badminton Asia.

"Our association with the local authorities, organisers and partners has been wonderful and we cannot wait for this big event to begin. We will have many interesting matches and look forward to welcoming a bigger crowd this time.”

Team India will be led by two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, Prannoy H.S., Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand among others.

The Championships will witness a total of seven Indian singles players and 12 doubles pairs from the country competing for the top prizes.

Players from many Middle East countries like Bahrain, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Iran will also showcase their talent on this international platform.

The championship, sponsored by some of the leading international brands, is supported by Dubai-based leading sports management consultancy, Beyond Boundaries.

In June 2022, Beyond Boundaries inked a five-year deal with Badminton Asia in Singapore to conduct the prestigious Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai for the next five years, from 2023 to 2027.