Indian star Sindhu enters Asia Championships quarters, Saina loses

Sindhu beat Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with fifth seed He Bingjiao of China

India's PV Sindhu at the Badminton Asia Championships. (AP)

By AFP Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:20 PM

India’s fourth seed PV Sindhu is through to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila on Thursday.

Sindhu beat Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with fifth seed He Bingjiao of China.

However, Saina Nehwal’s dream of claiming her fourth medal in the prestigious tournament ended after she ran out of steam to lose 21-12 7-21 13-21 to Chinese Wang Zhi Yi.

Meanwhile, top seed Akane Yamaguchi was given a scare by 317th-ranked qualifier Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi before battling into the quarterfinals.

Men’s top seed Kento Momota was surprisingly dumped out in the first round on Wednesday and Yamaguchi looked in danger of going the same way as her fellow Japanese in Manila.

Indonesia’s Dewi grabbed the first game 23-21, but reigning champion Yamaguchi recovered to take the next two 21-9, 21-19 and seal the match in 46 minutes.

She plays Thailand’s sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the last eight.

Second seed An Seyoung enjoyed smoother passage with a 21-7, 21-19 defeat of China’s Zhang Yiman.

In the men’s draw in the Philippine capital, Singapore’s reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew, the sixth seed, demolished Japan’s Koki Watanabe 21-16, 21-6 to power into the quarterfinals.

He takes on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, the fourth seed.