Indian star Shetty's dream run ends as Shi Yu Qi clinches Badminton Asia title

India's rising badminton star Ayush Shetty saw his remarkable run at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 come to an end on Sunday after he suffered a heartbreaking defeat to China's top seed Shi Yu Qi in the men's singles final.

Shetty, who had a remarkable campaign leading up to the final, struggled to keep up with the pace and precision of the World No. 2, as Shi dominated the contest to secure the title. The reigning world champion Shi won his first BAC title, 21-8, 21-10, in one of the most dominant final displays.

The Indian youngster had entered the final after a sensational tournament that included several high-profile wins, marking one of the most significant breakthroughs in Indian men's singles badminton recently. His journey also ensured a historic medal finish, underlining his rapid rise on the international circuit.

Shettly also produced one of the biggest performances of his career, defeating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to storm into the final.

In a high-intensity semifinal clash, Shetty showed remarkable resilience after losing the opening game. He bounced back strongly to register a 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 win, turning the match around with sharp attacking play and control in the longer rallies.

However, in the final hurdle, Shi's experience and control in rallies proved decisive, as he closed out the match in straight games to deny Shetty a fairy-tale finish.

Despite the defeat, Shetty's performance throughout the tournament has been widely praised, with his consistency, attacking intent, and composure under pressure drawing attention from the badminton fraternity.

For Shi Yu Qi, the victory adds another major title to his career, reinforcing his position among the most dominant players in world badminton.