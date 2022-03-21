Indian PM Modi hails Sen's performance at All England Badminton Championships

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark (left) talks on the podium with runner-up Lakshya Sen of India. (AP)

By ANI Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 7:18 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success.

Sen, 20, lost to world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the men’s singles final of the All England Badminton Championships.

“Proud of you Lakshya Sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success,” tweeted PM Modi.

Axelsen defeated Sen 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes.

The young Indian shutter was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Sen is now only the fifth Indian — after Prakash Nath (1947), Padukone (1980 and 1981), Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) — to make the summit clash of All England.

India’s rising badminton star has been in top form in recent times. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.