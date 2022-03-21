Indian PM Modi hails Sen's performance at All England Badminton Championships

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ends the day in ninth
Sports2 days ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success.
Sen, 20, lost to world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the men’s singles final of the All England Badminton Championships.
“Proud of you Lakshya Sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success,” tweeted PM Modi.
Axelsen defeated Sen 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes.
The young Indian shutter was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Sen is now only the fifth Indian — after Prakash Nath (1947), Padukone (1980 and 1981), Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) — to make the summit clash of All England.
India’s rising badminton star has been in top form in recent times. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ends the day in ninth
Sports2 days ago
Maratha Arabians—Brothers Gas recorded one-run win over Deccan Gladiators—MGM
Sports2 days ago
The ‘Punisher,’ with a brilliant professional record of 6-0 and 30-0 overall, is confident about nailing his American opponent in UFC London at the O2 Arena
Sports3 days ago
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena
Sports3 days ago
In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta
Sports3 days ago
The European champions are currently operating under a special licence and are now effectively controlled by the British government
Sports3 days ago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least
Sports3 days ago
Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal
Sports3 days ago