Indian player tests positive at Under-19 World Cup

The former West Indies all-rounder replaces Andrew Gale, who left the county club along with the rest of the coaching staff in the fallout from a damaging racism scandal
Sports7 hours ago
One India player at the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup 2022 has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating, the ICC said on Wednesday.
Five other India players are also isolating as a precaution pending the results of PCR testing by the official event testing provider.
Sports7 hours ago
The mentoring scheme is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport
Sports7 hours ago
The season-opener, a Rolex Series event with an $8m prize fund, takes place from Thursday to Sunday
Sports7 hours ago
The tournament also features Emirati players Ahmed Al Musharrekh – the only UAE player to have turned professional – and Ahmed Skaik, the top Emirati amateur in the country
Sports7 hours ago
Fifa opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans — about one third less than at Russia 2018
Sports8 hours ago
The Japanese 13th seed raced through the first set but had to work hard in the second on Rod Laver Arena
Sports8 hours ago
A list of six sports — volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling and jiu-jitsu — will be part of the ninth season
Sports8 hours ago
The unseeded 24-year-old was down 5-1 in the third and deciding set before the calf pain got too much and she was forced to withdraw
Sports9 hours ago