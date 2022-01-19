Indian player tests positive at Under-19 World Cup

Five other India players are also isolating as a precaution pending the results of PCR testing by the official event testing provider

By Team KT Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 10:15 PM

One India player at the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup 2022 has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating, the ICC said on Wednesday.

Five other India players are also isolating as a precaution pending the results of PCR testing by the official event testing provider.