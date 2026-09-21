Indian MMA fighter Tariyal out of Asian Games final by 700g

Suchika Tariyal was left distraught after being forced to settle for a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg category because she was 700g heavier than her opponent

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 21 Sept 2026, 2:44 PM
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An Indian MMA fighter suffered Asian Games heartbreak on Monday when she missed out on a chance at gold because she was 700g heavier than her opponent.

Suchika Tariyal was left distraught after being forced to settle for a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg category in Nagoya.

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Her gruelling semifinal bout with Teo Hui Hoon was declared a draw, but per competition rules the Singaporean squeezed into the gold-medal match because she was slightly lighter at the morning weigh-in.

A tablet computer or hardcover book is roughly the equivalent of the difference in weight between the two fighters.

"Today her weight was 700 grams lighter than mine," the 36-year-old Suchika told the Hindustan Times.

"I didn't fail the weigh-in, I gave my full weight strictly under 60kg.

"If I had weighed in a bit lower, maybe I could have won today."

MMA is making its debut at the Asian Games with ambitions eventually to become an Olympic sport.

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