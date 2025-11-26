  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:22 | DXB clear.png27.1°C

Indian city of Ahmedabad to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games

The 2030 Games will commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 5:13 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's 3-day super sale to extend until December 2 during UAE National Day weekend

Dubai's 3-day super sale to extend until December 2 during UAE National Day weekend

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

UAE jobs: Salaries to rise 4% in 2026, some roles may get over 10% hike

UAE jobs: Salaries to rise 4% in 2026, some roles may get over 10% hike

The Indian city of Ahmedabad was formally named as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games following approval from the Commonwealth Sport membership at the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad in the western state of Gujarat, had been recommended in October following an evaluation process of candidate cities, with both Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria submitting bids.

Recommended For You

Dubai: New initiative aims to boost financing options for first time property buyers

Dubai: New initiative aims to boost financing options for first time property buyers

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

Abu Dhabi T10: Chawla shines as Ajman Titans beat Vista Riders

Abu Dhabi T10: Chawla shines as Ajman Titans beat Vista Riders

'That's not my sister': Philippines' Marcos breaks silence after drug allegations by Imee

'That's not my sister': Philippines' Marcos breaks silence after drug allegations by Imee

From one tower to a skyline: My journey through the UAE’s construction story

From one tower to a skyline: My journey through the UAE’s construction story

 

The 2030 Games will commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. The north American country was expected to be in the running but did not bid.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

India hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Delhi in 2010. Glasgow is hosting a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs.