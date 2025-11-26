Indian city of Ahmedabad to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Indian city of Ahmedabad was formally named as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games following approval from the Commonwealth Sport membership at the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad in the western state of Gujarat, had been recommended in October following an evaluation process of candidate cities, with both Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria submitting bids.

The 2030 Games will commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. The north American country was expected to be in the running but did not bid.

India hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Delhi in 2010. Glasgow is hosting a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs.