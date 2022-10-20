India wins 3 medals in U-23 World Wrestling Championship

The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
India continued its winning run at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship to create history with two more bronze medals in the Greco-Roman category, taking its tally to a record three medals on Wednesday.
Nitesh won the 97kg bronze match by defeating Brazillian Igor Fernando Alves De Queirozin. The Indian completely dominated the Brazil wrestler, and won 10-0, giving India its third medal.
Vikas defeated Daigo Kobayashi of Japan in the 72kg bronze medal match. The ace wrestler won 6-0, a victory by points to give India its second medal.
The Indian squad scripted history after winning three medals for the first time in the Greco-Roman style at the Championship.
Earlier Sajan Bhanwala won India's first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler got the better of Ukraine's Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to win the historic medal.
The Indian secured a 10-10 victory by points over his Ukrainian counterpart.
However, India also suffered a major blow in the Championships after 21 members of the 30-member squad were denied visas to Spain by the Spanish Embassy.
According to reports in the media, the reason for the denial of the visa was due to the intentions of the players to leave the territory before the expiry of the visa. As a result, only nine squad members, of the 30 originally picked by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) were granted visas.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brijbhushan Sharan Singh termed the denial of visas by the Spanish Embassy as "highly unfortunate".
"This has happened for the very first time. When a tournament is assigned to a country, there is a condition that they would not stop players from any country from coming, not even players from countries with which they have strained relations," told the chairman to ANI.
The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart