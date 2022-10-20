India wins 3 medals in U-23 World Wrestling Championship

This is the first time that the country has won in the Greco-Roman category of the Under-23 games, despite having only a 9-member squad

Photo: @Media_SAI/Twitter

By ANI Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 10:18 AM

India continued its winning run at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship to create history with two more bronze medals in the Greco-Roman category, taking its tally to a record three medals on Wednesday.

Nitesh won the 97kg bronze match by defeating Brazillian Igor Fernando Alves De Queirozin. The Indian completely dominated the Brazil wrestler, and won 10-0, giving India its third medal.

Vikas defeated Daigo Kobayashi of Japan in the 72kg bronze medal match. The ace wrestler won 6-0, a victory by points to give India its second medal.

The Indian squad scripted history after winning three medals for the first time in the Greco-Roman style at the Championship.

Earlier Sajan Bhanwala won India's first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler got the better of Ukraine's Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to win the historic medal.

Photo: @Media_SAI/Twitter

The Indian secured a 10-10 victory by points over his Ukrainian counterpart.

However, India also suffered a major blow in the Championships after 21 members of the 30-member squad were denied visas to Spain by the Spanish Embassy.

According to reports in the media, the reason for the denial of the visa was due to the intentions of the players to leave the territory before the expiry of the visa. As a result, only nine squad members, of the 30 originally picked by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) were granted visas.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brijbhushan Sharan Singh termed the denial of visas by the Spanish Embassy as "highly unfortunate".

"This has happened for the very first time. When a tournament is assigned to a country, there is a condition that they would not stop players from any country from coming, not even players from countries with which they have strained relations," told the chairman to ANI.

ALSO READ: