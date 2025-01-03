India vs Australia: Rohit-less India 57-3 as Australia assert early control in final Test

Photo: AFP

India lost three wickets and Virat Kohli had a huge let-off as Australia's fearsome attack made early inroads during the first session of the decisive fifth and final Test on Friday.

Batting on an overcast day after Jasprit Bumrah -- who replaced the dropped Rohit Sharma as captain -- won the toss, the visitors crawled to 57-3 by lunch at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli was on 12 after KL Rahul (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) were removed by Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland respectively.

Nathan Lyon then struck a huge blow with the wicket of Shubman Gill (20) on the last ball before the break.

Regular skipper and opener Rohit was "rested", India said, after failing to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings during the series, which Australia lead 2-1.

It was a significant move with the series on the line and could spell the end of the 37-year-old's 67-match Test career.

Rahul reverted to the top of the order alongside Jaiswal, with Gill returning at three.

But the ploy backfired with Rahul out softly in good batting conditions with Starc tempting him to clip a full delivery straight to Sam Konstas at cover.

There were concerns ahead of the Test over star seamer Starc's fitness but he showed no discomfort and routinely troubled the batsmen, finding plenty of movement.

Boland came on after an opening barrage from Pat Cummins and took the big wicket of in-form Jaiswal in his first over, collected smartly at slip by debutant Beau Webster -- in the side for the axed Mitchell Marsh.

The hosts were convinced Boland had Kohli out for a golden duck next ball.