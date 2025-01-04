India vs Australia: Bumrah absent as India dismiss Australia for 181 in fifth test

Photo: AFP

India captain Jasprit Bumrah was absent after lunch on the second day of the fifth test on Saturday, but his team mates still ripped through the Australia batting order to dismiss the hosts for 181 at tea.

Television pictures showed fast bowler Bumrah, who has been the most influential player in the five-match series, leave the ground for medical scans about an hour after the first break of the day.

Prasidh Krishna (3-42) and Mohammed Siraj (3-51), though, stepped up in Bumrah's absence and Nitish Kumar Reddy also chipped in with a couple of wickets as India took a first-innings lead of four runs.

Only Beau Webster was able to stall the Indian charge with a fine 57 in his maiden test innings - the first half century from either side on a wicket offering plenty for movement for the seam bowlers.

The writing was on the wall for the home side, however, when Krishna, in the team for the injured Akash Deep, found a bit of extra bounce and had the all-rounder caught at gully.

Tailenders Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland put on 15 for the final wicket to edge Australia closer to India's first-innings tally of 185.

Boland had nine runs on the board when Siraj bowled him through the gate to end the home resistance.

Siraj had earlier removed teenager Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head in the same over and Reddy inflicted another double blow on Australia, when he sent back Pat Cummins with the last ball of one over and Mitchell Starc with the first of his next.