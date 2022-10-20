India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests

The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 for three one-day internationals and two Tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Thursday.
The ODIs will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on December 4, 7 and 10.
The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from December 14-18. The second will be in Dhaka from December 22-26.
The five-day games are part of the ICC World Test Championship.
"Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB President Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.
Rain forced a draw in the only Test during India's last visit to Bangladesh while Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1.
The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart