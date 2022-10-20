India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests

UAE

The Indian team. — PTI
By AFP

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 4:00 PM

India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 for three one-day internationals and two Tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The ODIs will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on December 4, 7 and 10.

The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from December 14-18. The second will be in Dhaka from December 22-26.

The five-day games are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB President Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

Rain forced a draw in the only Test during India's last visit to Bangladesh while Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1.


