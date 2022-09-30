India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023

Uttar Pradesh's Buddh International Circuit has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013

India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, at the same track that once hosted Formula One, organisers said on Friday.

The race is scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, to the south of New Delhi.

The track has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013.

"We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP organisers Dorna, said in a statement.

India represents a key market to expand the sport, organisers said, citing a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles.

Indian authorities hope the event will boost foreign investment.

"It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event," Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said.

