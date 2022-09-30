India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023

Images of Federer and Rafa Nadal — who shared one of tennis’s most enthralling rivalries — sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London’s O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media
India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, at the same track that once hosted Formula One, organisers said on Friday.
The race is scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, to the south of New Delhi.
The track has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013.
"We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP organisers Dorna, said in a statement.
India represents a key market to expand the sport, organisers said, citing a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles.
Indian authorities hope the event will boost foreign investment.
"It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event," Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said.
ALSO READ:
Images of Federer and Rafa Nadal — who shared one of tennis’s most enthralling rivalries — sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London’s O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media
Another race victory in Singapore on Sunday could secure the title with five grands prix to go, but it will depend on the results of his nearest rivals
Australia host the West Indies on the Gold Coast on October 5 and at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 7
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital with an infection
But BCCI sources say chances of that happening in near future is “next to nil"
Which circuits will host the 100 kilometre dash held on the Saturday have yet to be determined
The star-studded 17th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference will also be held on the same day
They will also be looking to provide crucial game time to their untested players in the three-match series against South Africa