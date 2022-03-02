India thrash Windies in final warm-up ahead of women's World Cup

Liverpool, who go up against Chelsea, are chasing silverware in all four major competitions after closing the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points
India will enter the ICC Women’s World Cup with their tails up after opener Smriti Mandhana’s 67-ball 66 and the bowlers’ disciplined show powered them to an 81-run win over West Indies in their final warm-up game here on Tuesday.
Kept under observation after taking a blow to her head during the team’s first practice match against South Africa on Sunday, the elegant Mandhana was in her element within two days from the injury, laying the foundation for India’s challenging total of 258 all out in the allotted 50 overs.
In reply, West Indies were stopped at 177 for nine at Rangiora Oval.
India, who will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener on Sunday, beat South Africa by two runs in their first warm-up game.
Opting to bat, 2017 edition finalists India were off to a poor start as Shafali Verma was bowled by Chinelle Henry for a duck.
Deepti Sharma joined Mandhana in the middle and the two went about rebuilding the innings with a partnership that was broken after the two experienced campaigners had added 117 runs for the second wicket while maintaining a scoring rate of almost six.
The in-from Mandhana compiled her 66 runs in 67 balls, hitting seven fours in the process before being dismissed by Cherry-Ann Fraser off her own bowling.
Mandhana’s fine effort came barely two days after she was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe which caused discomfort while batting against the South Africans, forcing her to leave the field retired hurt.
