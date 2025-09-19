India target record Asian Games medal haul as LA 2028 beckons

India are targeting a record medal haul at next year's Asian Games in Japan as part of a long-term plan to boost their prospects at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The world's most populous nation surpassed expectations at Hangzhou in 2023, breaking the 100-medal barrier for the first time to finish fourth behind hosts China, Japan and South Korea.

Powered by their cricketers, shooters and archers, India collected 107 medals at the Covid-delayed event, their best showing to date.

Officials believe they can go even better at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4 next year.

"I don't like to talk about medals ever but I can assure you that we will definitely do better than last time," Adille Sumariwalla, spokesman for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), told AFP with the Games one year away.

"Athletics is something that I am close to and I know that we will do better there."

A former sprinter who represented India at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Sumariwalla stressed that India's bigger goal was the Los Angeles Games.

"The focus for the athletics federation is the Olympics in LA 2028. On the way, if that (Asian Games) gives us medals, it is great," he said.

India has done poorly at the Olympics for a country of its size, winning 10 gold medals in its history.

Chopra star power

One of those was javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the 2021 Tokyo champion.

He will again spearhead India's campaign in Japan as he chases a third straight Asian Games title.

Chopra's famed rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who upstaged him for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is set to be one of the highlights.

India's men and women cricketers both took gold in Hangzhou and will be expected to repeat the feat in Japan.

Cricket returns to the Olympics in 2028 and offers a major chance for India to add to its modest tally on the biggest stage.

In Japan, the men's hockey team will aim to defend the crown they regained in China, while India's women will eye redemption after settling for bronze.

Shooting, India's main medal-winning sport at the Asian Games, will again be key.

Manu Bhaker is set to defend her team gold in the 25m pistol after becoming the first Indian to win two shooting medals at the Olympics.

Archery has also emerged as a medal-rich discipline for India.

India bagged nine medals in Hangzhou in the sport, and earlier this month the men's compound team clinched gold at the World Championships in South Korea.

Traditional sports such as kabaddi are expected to keep India's medal machine rolling after their acrimonious final against Iran two years ago.

On the athletics track, the AFI is prioritising the men's and women's 4x100m relays, banking on recent successes.

In April the men's 4x100m relay team clocked 38.69 seconds, a time that could put them on the podium in Aichi-Nagoya.