India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup on August 28: Reports

According to media reports, SLC has received the go ahead from India to host the Asia Cup

India's Virat Kohli (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam. — AFP

By Agencies Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 10:23 PM

Another mouth-watering India-Pakistan encounter is on the cards if media reports are to believed that India has given the green signal to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to go ahead with hosting the Asia Cup.

According to media reports, SLC has received the go ahead from India to host the Asia Cup. The tournament is pencilled in from August 27 to September 11 with India scheduled to play Pakistan on August 28, according to reports.

India are the defending champions after defeating Bangladesh in the UAE in 2018.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka have feature in the main draw with the UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong and others set to play the qualifiers. The qualifiers will begin on August 21.

It will be their first meeting since the two sides met in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Pakistan had won that game by 10 wickets.