India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup on August 28: Reports

The Bharat Army, the official India supporters' club, said "many" of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of play
Sports1 day ago
Another mouth-watering India-Pakistan encounter is on the cards if media reports are to believed that India has given the green signal to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to go ahead with hosting the Asia Cup.
According to media reports, SLC has received the go ahead from India to host the Asia Cup. The tournament is pencilled in from August 27 to September 11 with India scheduled to play Pakistan on August 28, according to reports.
India are the defending champions after defeating Bangladesh in the UAE in 2018.
India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka have feature in the main draw with the UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong and others set to play the qualifiers. The qualifiers will begin on August 21.
It will be their first meeting since the two sides met in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Pakistan had won that game by 10 wickets.
The 55-year-old Frenchman quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier on Tuesday
Sports1 day ago
The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark
Sports1 day ago
No England side had made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than 359, when Stokes' brilliant century led them to a thrilling victory over Australia at Headingley three years ago
Sports1 day ago
India fought back for a 1-1 draw with England
Sports2 days ago
It was a sweet victory for Groenewegen who was suspended for nine months for causing the crash that severely injured Fabio Jakobsen
Sports2 days ago
The 11-year-old Lamia Tariq Malallah won the gold medal at the Besiktas JK Cup in Istanbul
Sports3 days ago
Mercurial Australian Kyrgios prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a third-round match during which both players were warned by the umpire
Sports3 days ago