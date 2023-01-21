India score comprehensive win over New Zealand to clinch ODI series

Captain Rohit Sharma scores half-century, while pacer Mohammed Shami takes three wickets

India's Mohammed Shami (right) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on Saturday. —PTI

By KT & AFP Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 4:55 PM

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets as India scored a comprehensive eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second one-day international on Saturday to clinch the One Day International series with a game to spare.

Rohit scoreed 51 from 50 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes, while fellow opener Shubman Gill continued his rich form with the bat as India made light work of the 109-run chase in Raipur.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami led an inspired pace attack as India skittled New Zealand for 108.

Shami struck in the opening over after India elected to bowl in Raipur.

By the 11th, the Black Caps were reduced to 15-5.

Glenn Phillips made 36 as he combined with the middle- and lower-order batsmen including Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) to take the total past 100 but the innings lasted only 34.3 overs.

Shami returned impressive figures of 3-18 from his six overs, while fellow quick Hardik Pandya and spinner Washington Sundar took two wickets each.

Shami bowled Finn Allen on the fifth ball of the first over at a venue making its international debut.

Mohammed Siraj sent Henry Nicholls, caught at slip for two, before Shami and Pandya took two wickets caught and bowled to rattle the visitors, whose skipper Tom Latham fell for one.

Phillips and Bracewell attempted to rebuild and hit back in a 41-run sixth-wicket stand before Shami broke through.

He got Bracewell, who hit 140 in his team's 12-run loss in the opener, caught behind.

Phillips kept up the defiance in another partnership with the left-handed Santner. The pair put on 47 before Pandya bowled Santner.

Phillips departed in an attempt to hit out spinner Sundar only to be caught at mid-wicket, and the innings soon folded.