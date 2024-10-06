Dubai: India restrict Pakistan to 105-8 in Women's T20 World Cup

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:38 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:39 PM

Arundhati Reddy picked up three wickets as Pakistan struggled against India's bowlers, reaching 105-8 in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Nida Dar top-scored with 28 from 34 balls but there was little else for Pakistan to cheer after skipper Fatima Sana had won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that produced some awkward bounce.

Renuka Singh produced a fine inswinger to bowl Gull Feroza in the first over and Pakistan never recovered.

Fellow opener Muneeba Ali clubbed a couple of boundaries but charged down the pitch to Shreyanka Patil when she became tied down and was stumped by Richa Ghosh for 17.

The wicketkeeper later produced a superb catch to dismiss the dangerous Fatima as she tried to increase the tempo.

Reddy chipped in with the wickets of Omaima Sohail (3) and Aliya Riaz (4) before clean bowling Dar in the final over to finish with 3-19 from her four overs.

India lost to New Zealand in their opening game in Group A while Pakistan beat Sri Lanka.