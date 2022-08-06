India post 191-5 in fourth T20I against Windies

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant top scores with 44

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 9:04 PM

Southpaw Rishabh Pant top scored for India as they posted 191-5 against the West Indies in the fourth T20 International in Lauderhill, USA, on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman made 44 from 31 deliveries with six boundaries. Opener and captain Rohit Sharma smashed 33 from just 16 balls with three sixes and two boundaries, while his opening partner Suryakumar Yadav too was aggressive in a 14-ball 24 that had two sixes and a boundary.

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 30 from 23 deliveries with two boundaries and a six, while Axar Patel clubbed an eight-ball unbeaten 20 with two sixes and a four.

Deepak Hooda made 21 from 19 balls with two fours.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field. The start of the match was delayed by 45 minutes due to bad weather but no overs were lost.

India made three changes, bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson for R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, while West Indies remained unchanged.

Brief scores:

India: 191-5 (Rishabh Pant 44, Rohit Sharma 33, Suryakumar Yadav 24, Sanju Samson 30 not out, Deepak Hooda 21, Axar Patel 20 not out, Alzarri Joseph 2-29, Obed McCoy 2-66) vs West Indies

Toss: West Indies