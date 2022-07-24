India: Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championship 2022

The Olympic medallist came in second with a throw of 88.13m

Photo: @afiindia/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 6:52 AM Last updated: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 7:03 AM

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has won a silver medal in Javelin at the World Athletics Championship.

His fourth throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals, helped him bag the medal.

He finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m.

Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m as India witnessed a historic day at the event with two of its javelin throwers making it to the medal round in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

He becomes only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Championships.

Earlier today morning, Rohit Yadav finished at the tenth spot at the World Athletics Championship.

ALSO READ: