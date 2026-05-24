'Fastest man in India': Navy officer Gurindervir sets national record in 100-metre race

Gurindervir Singh, an officer of the Indian Navy, became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds.

The Indian Navy heaped praise on his achievement of clinching the gold medal in the 100-metre freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi on Saturday, calling the sprinter "the fastest man in India."

The Navy also noted that Gurindervir's performance secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, praising his speed and dedication.

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Gurindervir, 25, shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur.

Notably, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort.

On Saturday, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m.

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, on the other hand, became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, also claiming a victory at the Federation Cup with a sensational national record time of 44.98 seconds.

On a historic day for Indian sprinting, Vishal's landmark run came shortly after Singh clocked a stunning 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m, capping off a memorable evening for Indian athletics in Ranchi.