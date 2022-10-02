India make 237 for three in second T20 against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 61 off 22 balls

India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century. (AP)

By Team KT Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 7:22 PM

India made 237 for three in the second T20 International against South Africa on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls), KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls), Virat Kohli (49 not out off 28 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 37 balls) destroyed the South African bowling attack in Guwahati after the visitors won the toss and elected to bowl.

Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 17 off seven balls.