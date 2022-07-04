India earn crucial point in Hockey World Cup opening game

India fought back for a 1-1 draw with England

Indian players celebrate their goal. (Hockey India Twitter)

By PTI Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 12:56 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 12:57 AM

The Indian women’s hockey team played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against England in their opening match of the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen on Sunday.

England took the lead through Isabella Petter in the ninth minute before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 28th minute. There was hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides in the first two quarters as they matched each other stick for stick.

The Indians had the first shy at the goal as early as in the first minute in the form of a penalty corner, but they wasted the opportunity.

Minutes later, skipper Savita made a fine save in front of the goal to deny the English women.

After a neck and neck fight it was England who took the lead through Petter who neatly deflecting in a ball from outside the ‘D’.

In the 28th minute, India secured their fourth penalty corner when Vandana sounded the board from a rebound.

India will play China in their next Pool B match on Tuesday.