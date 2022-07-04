India earn crucial point in Hockey World Cup opening game

The giant American, 37, started his match against the 10th seed four aces behind Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, who has served 13,728
The Indian women’s hockey team played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against England in their opening match of the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen on Sunday.
England took the lead through Isabella Petter in the ninth minute before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 28th minute. There was hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides in the first two quarters as they matched each other stick for stick.
The Indians had the first shy at the goal as early as in the first minute in the form of a penalty corner, but they wasted the opportunity.
Minutes later, skipper Savita made a fine save in front of the goal to deny the English women.
After a neck and neck fight it was England who took the lead through Petter who neatly deflecting in a ball from outside the ‘D’.
In the 28th minute, India secured their fourth penalty corner when Vandana sounded the board from a rebound.
India will play China in their next Pool B match on Tuesday.
Maria Sakkari becomes the sixth of the top 10 women's seeds to crash out
After being reduced to 98-5, Pant responded with a brilliant 146 and together with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, 83 not out, shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 222 that helped India to 338-7 at stumps
New contract will reportedly run to 2025
It uses 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted under the roof of a stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player
The hosts were bundled out for 113 in their second innings allowing the Australians to seal a 10-wicket victory in their first over back at the crease in Galle
Olympics gold medallist briefly sets Diamond League best, wins silver
The premier competition in Turkey will be Lamia's first international event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020
