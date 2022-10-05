T20 World Cup: Indian bowlers must start delivering in final overs, says coach Dravid

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 61 off 22 balls
India's T20 bowlers need to lift their game in the final overs, head coach Rahul Dravid has said, after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's injury ruled him out of this month's World Cup.
Rohit Sharma's men have haemorrhaged runs at the tail-end of their recent T20 series against both South Africa and Australia, conceding 73 in the last five overs of Tuesday's loss to the Proteas at Indore.
"We have to look at how we can get better," Dravid told reporters after the match.
"Certainly that's an area that we would like to improve and get better at because margins can be really small in these big tournaments, and every boundary can matter."
A back injury to Bumrah, who is known as "yorker king" for his ability to bowl the toe-crushing deliveries, has been a big blow to India ahead of the showpiece T20 tournament in Australia, which starts October 16.
Dravid said the team will miss the speedster but are in no hurry to name his replacement.
"Bumrah's absence is a big loss, he's been a great player but it happens, it's an opportunity for someone else to stand up," Dravid said.
He added that Mohammed Shami would be an "ideal" replacement but it was too soon to tell whether the pacer had recovered from his recent bout with Covid.
"We have to get reports as to how he is recovering and what's his status... and we will take a call," he said.
Top-ranked India's World Cup squad will depart for Perth on Thursday to get used to local conditions.
They begin their World Cup campaign in Melbourne against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 61 off 22 balls
The tragedy on Saturday night is one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters
The seven-time world champion told reporters he was wearing the stud again on advice of doctors after suffering from an infection when he removed it
It reinforces the emirate’s position as the capital of MMA in the world
Colombia and Brazil took second and third places respectively
The 26-year-old smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday
The franchise has named David Miller as their Icon Player and had also signed on the likes of Anrich Nortje (Platinum Player), Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the Official Draft
Red Bull's Sergio Perez qualified second with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third