Inaugural Dubai Padel Cup issues final ticket call

World No.1 Juan Lebrón Chincoa. (Supplied photo)

The organisers revealed the final batch of tickets for the much-anticipated exhibition matches have been released on platinumlist.net

By Team KT Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 6:09 PM

Organisers of the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup, a headline act of this year’s month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, have released the final throng of tickets for three days of high-profile exhibition matches between an international field of the world’s leading padel players from November 2 to 4.

Led by world No.1 Juan Lebrón Chincoa and nine of the world’s top 25 male players, the action-packed Dubai Padel Cup exhibition matches will be played on a purpose-built court at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with Fernando Belasteguin (World No. 6), Pablo Lima (8), Luciano Capra (14), Javier Arturo Coello (17), Garrido Gómez (18), and Miguel Lamperti (20) among the top stars set to join Chincoa, who is commonly known as Juan Lebrón.

The organisers revealed the final batch of tickets for the much-anticipated exhibition matches have been released on platinumlist.net.

“We’re only a day away from launching the Dubai Padel Cup — the city’s first-ever padel fiesta,” said Ahmed Hamada, co-founder of the Dubai Padel Cup.

“One of the UAE’s fastest growing recreational sports, padel has taken the country by storm. We can’t wait for our energetic padel tennis community to see the sport’s best professional players right here in Dubai. With this final release of exhibition match tickets, fans can see Juan Lebrón and the world’s best players to help fuel their Dubai Fitness Challenge aspirations.”

Public registration has also opened for the month-long Dubai Padel Cup’s knockout League (November 7 to 13) and Tournament (November 21 to 27) formats for the country’s male and female amateurs.

The public competitions are a key pillar in the event’s support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage the public to pursue active and healthy lifestyles.

“The Dubai Padel Cup is very exciting, and the amateur competitions are a fantastic way to build excitement and create opportunities for new players to learn about the sport. We are thrilled that World Padel Academy can play its part in the Dubai Padel Cup and growing the game locally,” said Ali Al Arif, Founder and Managing Director, World Padel Academy.