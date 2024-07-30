In his own words: 'I am so keen to get back to tournament golf’, says Rayhan Thomas

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas is making plans for 2024 and beyond. - Photo X

I have all my arrangements nearly in place to compete in the International Series – England on the Asian Tour at Foxhills, close to London, from 8th – 11th August.

I was intrigued to see Michael Block (US), the 48 year-old club professional who made such an impact in the 2023 US PGA Championship in New York, in the field as an invite. He seems quite a character with some game.

My last tournament was the International Series – Morocco earlier this month, where I finished eighth and that encouraged this further invite to the tournament at Foxhills.

I will leave for London on 3rd August as long as all my VISA requirements have been confirmed.

I have been practising and playing golf on this visit to Dubai – at The Els Club CH3 Academy and at Emirates Golf Club – on the Faldo, Majlis as well as Dubai Creek. It is warmer here than I always remember – but that is OK for me, with early and late outdoor work – and avoiding the mid-day heat.

I am keeping my game sharp – but tournament golf is so important and to have a card in your hand.

My coach is Dana Dahlquist, in California and I have been with him a few months or so. I have met him a few times, but mainly worked with him on calls and with video lessons – coaching can easily be done remotely these days with modern tech as well as Zoom calls. Dana is currently coaching Bryson DeChambeau and has previously coached Viktor Hovland and Charles Howell III. He has a decent CV.

Of the Indian golfers connected with Dubai I am closest to Shiv Kapur, Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullah. I am planning to play some golf with Shiv next week in Dubai.

I am also now connected with Jeev Milkha Singh – I like to see them as mentors and all of them are very friendly when I catch-up with them and they are all happy to discuss matters and give me advice whenever I ask.

They have huge experience between them – including winning tournaments all over the world on so many tours, playing in Majors, and representing India and the Rest of the World in Presidents Cups, the Olympics, LIV Golf, the World Cup of Golf, Asian Games and so much more.

I have been at the gym a fair bit – maintaining my fitness. I am pretty good at establishing a routine.

It has also been good to see all my family and friends on this trip.

After England I will be playing an event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) - the Coimbatore Open to be held 14th – 17th August, 2024 at Coimbatore Golf Club – I managed to arrange an invite.

As well as playing the tournament I will be seeing extended family out there – then I will return to Dubai to finalise my US VISA.

My plans for the rest of the season will be to compete in the Korn Ferry Q’School, the DP World Tour Q’School, hopefully receive some further invites on the Asian Tour and then the Asian Tour Q’School.

It will be a busy time for me with a lot of travel and hopefully the dates will not clash too much.

As an amateur – you essentially make your own schedule – which is so much easier.