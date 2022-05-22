In-form Pujara back in India squad for England Test

The move will effectively reduce the world’s most famous tennis tournament to an exhibition event
Sports1 day ago
Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara’s red-hot form for Sussex earned him a place in the India squad on Sunday for the one-off Test against England in July.
India were 2-1 ahead when the final Test at Old Trafford in September was cancelled following Covid-19 cases in their camp. Edgbaston will host the match from July 1.
Pujara, dropped after India’s tour of South Africa this year, was picked in the 17-member squad after his four 100-plus scores, including two double hundreds, in five county championship division two matches.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the final Indian Premier League matches with a rib injury, was also picked alongside fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli, and put KL Rahul in charge of an 18-member squad for next month’s home T20 series against South Africa.
Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and exciting fast bowler Umran Malik were picked for the five-match series beginning in New Delhi on June 9.
Test: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
T20: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
The move will effectively reduce the world’s most famous tennis tournament to an exhibition event
Sports1 day ago
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver was quickest in one minute and 19.670 to outpace Russell by a tenth of a second and seven-time champion Hamilton by two-tenths
Sports1 day ago
Given Mumbai’s pathetic form this season, the prospect of the Capitals winning must be considered high
Sports1 day ago
Rajasthan will meet the league-leading Gujarat Titans on Tuesday for a straight shot at the final
Sports1 day ago
Woods shot 74, while Spieth stumbled to a 72
Sports2 days ago
In the women’s draw, hot favourite Iga Swiatek, looking to secure her second French Open title in three years, could face former champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16
Sports2 days ago
The last time Ferrari won in Spain, where overtaking can be a challenge, was with a Spanish driver — twice world champion Fernando Alonso in 2013
Sports2 days ago
From a sentimental point of view, fans would be hoping he gets a winning farewell
Sports2 days ago