ILT20: MI Emirates sign an exciting array of stars

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult are set to join ahead of the inaugural edition

By Team KT Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 2:29 PM

MI Emirates on Friday announced its team ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE’s International League T20.

The squad will be based in Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players, and new players who join the #OneFamily.

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult are set to join the MI Emirates ahead of the inaugural edition and will adorn MI’s iconic blue and gold amongst the others.

“I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’, Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said.

"We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”

The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the local players from UAE will be added to the squad in the near future.

Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of ‘MI Emirates’ or phonetically “MY Emirates”, a team dedicated to the fans across the Emirates geographies.