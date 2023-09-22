ICC name seven venues in Caribbean as hosts of 2024 T20 World Cup

Jamaica, who has won the domestic first class competition 12 times in total, does not figure in the list

By PTI Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 8:23 PM

The ICC has announced the names of the seven venues in the Caribbean and three cities in the USA that will co-host next year's men's T20 World Cup but Jamaica was conspicuously absent from the lost.

The seven Caribbean venues shortlisted by the ICC for the extravaganza that will take place between 4 - 30, are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The three places in the USA are Dallas, Florida and New York.

"We're delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men's T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They're all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"This will be the third ICC senior men's event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean.

"I'd like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport."

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said: "This is an exciting moment as we announce the venues approved to host the largest ICC Men's T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.

"We are grateful to the host Governments of the Caribbean for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in our region for a generation," he said.

"We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June," Grave added.