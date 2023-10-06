ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam credits bowlers as Pakistan overcome gallant Netherlands

Dutch captain Scott Edwards said he was a little bit disappointed with a match that 'got away'

Pakistan's bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' batter Saqib Zulfiqar during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. - PTI

By AP Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 9:27 PM

Pakistan overcame a top-order batting hiccup with sharp pace bowling to beat the Netherlands by 81 runs during the Cricket World Cup at the Rajiiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

All-rounder Bas de Leede picked up 4-62 with his seam bowling to dismiss Pakistan for 286 with an over to spare after captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to chase on a dry wicket.

De Leede then kept the Netherlands in the chase with a knock of 67 off 68 balls before Pakistan struck through express fast bowler Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi to bowl out Dutchmen for 205 in 41 overs.

Rauf picked up 3-43, Afridi claimed 1-37 and Hasan Ali bagging 2-37 in his first ODI in more than a year after being recalled for the World Cup when Naseem Shah was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam commented: "The way Hyderabad have supported us, we're very happy and the team has enjoyed their hospitality.

"I'm pretty satisfied. All credit to the bowlers, they started well and then we were able to take wickets in the middle and put pressure on them.

"Our bowlers are bowling very well. We stuck to our plans in the first 10 overs, then Haris came on and bowled very quickly,: he added.

Netherlands' Bas de Leede slashes at the ball during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup . - AFP

The Netherlands, who qualified for the World Cup with a dramatic Super Over win over the West Indies, showed little rustiness from their victory three months ago and at times had Pakistan in all sorts of trouble.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards: said "It's probably a game that got away. We were in a good position to win at 120-2.

"Losing wickets in the middle held us back. Bas de Leede is a quality cricketer in all departments.

"I thought he bowled exceptionally well and his innings was awesome. We just needed someone to go with him,: he added.

"It is a little bit disappointing. I thought we bowled and fielded really well, but to Pakistan's credit they made a few runs at the end."

Player of the match Saud Shakeel: said on BBC "I was very pleased with my performance. I tried to follow my basics and be positive and score runs for the team.

"There were nerves there, especially with just three down, but I was fortunate that I got early boundaries. We spoke about being positive and the pressure would move to the Netherlands and that happened.

"The last two or three months I have been working on my game. I know I am going to bat at five for Pakistan so I've been trying to improve my attacking options and be brave to use them." he added.

Mohammad Nawaz (39) and Shadab Khan (32) played little cameos to lift the total while tailenders Afridi and Rauf also added 19 runs for the last wicket before Ackermann wrapped up Pakistan's innings.

Brief scores

ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Hyderabad

Pakistan 286 (49 overs): Shakeel 68 (52), Rizwan 68 (75); De Leede 4-62

Netherlands 205 (41 overs): De Leede 67 (68); Rauf 3-43