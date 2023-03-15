Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41

Jurgen Klopp's side travelled to Dean Court in high spirits after their historic 7-0 thrashing of arch rivals Manchester United last weekend
AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on Wednesday named in Sweden's squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers, when he could break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff's age record.
Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff's Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27.
He has played just three game for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue.
"Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while," coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.
"From that perspective, I think he can contribute. Especially on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Andersson added.
Should Sweden make it all the way to next year's competition in Germany, Ibrahimovic could also beat the record set by Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who played in the 2016 edition aged 40.
After Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Zlatan said last year that he will "continue as long as I can," and he has said he is "panicking" at the prospect of retiring.
The three countries are all in the qualifying group F, together with Estonia and Austria, with the top two reaching the finals.
The Real Madrid forward pulled out of the France squad with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards
The gloves were worn by Emiliano Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2
Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint on Friday against Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club's former presidents over alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official to influence match results
Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs
Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind
Multan joined Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad in the playoffs. Peshawar and Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to qualify
The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars